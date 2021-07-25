At Trump’s “Protect Our Elections” rally, an Arizona Republican lawmaker was booed off the stage.

At a rally featuring former President Donald Trump, Arizona State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita was booed off the stage.

After mounting the stage at a “Protect Our Elections” protest held by Turning Point Action in Phoenix on Saturday, Ugenti-Rita, a Republican, was greeted with a chorus of loud boos.

“Why don’t you pay attention to what I’m saying?” After numerous fruitless attempts to get her speech started, Ugenti-Rita, who is running for Arizona Secretary of State, turned to the crowd.

“Listen. Okay, fine… I’m vying for the position of Secretary of State. The primary will be won by me. Thank you very much,” she remarked before leaving the stage after about 90 seconds.

Whoaa. At a TPUSA gathering for Trump, GOP Secretary of State candidate @MichelleUgenti gets booed off the stage. She voted against a Republican lawmaker’s wish list of election reforms. pic.twitter.com/qlOQkXB5ap #AZSOS

July 24, 2021 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik)

According to KPNX reporter Brahm Resnik, Ugenti-Rita may have received a nasty reception because she “opposed GOP lawmaker’s wish list for electoral modifications.”

“FYI Trump base crowd was poised to boo @MichelleUgenti,” Resnik said. She didn’t say anything. From the beginning till she bailed out, boos rained down all over the room.”

Ugenti-

Rita, the chairwoman of Arizona’s Senate Government Committee, came to Twitter late Saturday to explain why she voted against the recent election measure.

She tweeted, “I’ll put my record of fighting for election integrity up against anyone.” “What I won’t do is support for’show’ legislation that does nothing to improve election integrity and was sponsored for political gain. There’s far too much on the line.”

There’s far too much on the line. The left is constantly attacking our electoral system, and I will not support laws that do not enhance it.

The audit is in the same boat. I initially supported the audit, but I no longer support the Trump audit. (3of5)

July 25, 2021 — Michelle Ugenti-RITA (@MichelleUgenti)

She also revealed why she no longer favors a months-long election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.

“I will not support bills that do not improve our electoral system. The audit is in the same boat. I voted in favor of the audit, but not for Trump. This is a condensed version of the information.