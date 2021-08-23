At trial, a witness claims that R. Kelly scolded a teen for contracting herpes after giving it to her.

R. Kelly is accused of infecting a 17-year-old with herpes and then humiliating her after she complained that it caused pain during intercourse.

On Monday, a witness in the singer’s trial testified that she first met him in April 2015 at an Orlando, Florida event. When testifying in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, the witness employed the alias Jane.

According to the New York Post, Jane went to the performer’s hotel room after the event, where Kelly ordered her to strip before he performed a sex act. Two police officers knocked on the door looking for the youngster while they were in the room after her parents called 911 to report her missing.

According to Jane, the policemen examined her identification but did not comment on her age. Kelly was also told by the officers to contact them if he ever needed security in Orlando, according to the victim, who is now 23 years old.

Jane said that following their initial contact, she traveled across the nation to see Kelly at his expense. She then told the court that he was the one who infected her with herpes.

“I had the impression that this man had handed me something he knew he had on purpose…. According to the Post, he was upset and replied, “I could have gotten that from anyone.” Jane claimed she had never had intercourse with anyone else in her life.

When she detailed the extreme discomfort she was experiencing as a result of the sickness, he said, “I think your p***y is broken.”

Jerhonda Johnson Pace, another witness, testified that she “end up having herpes” while dating Kelly when she was 16.

Jane testified at the singer’s second criminal trial, which followed decades of allegations of sexual assault. After being charged with child pornography, Kelly, 54, was acquitted in 2008.

He now faces eight counts of breaking the Mann Act, which forbids moving a person across state lines for prostitution, as well as racketeering based on sexual exploitation of juveniles, kidnapping, and forced labor.

He has pled not guilty to all accusations leveled against him.

Kelly “buried his crimes in plain sight,” said Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez during her opening remarks last week.

“This case is about a predator who groomed girls and boys for decades using fame, popularity, and a network of accomplices. This is a condensed version of the information.