At the ‘Wonderful’ World Series Game in Atlanta, Trump performs a ‘Tomahawk Chop’ with Braves fans.

On Saturday night, former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attended a World Series game in Atlanta between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros, where they joined fans in doing the notorious “Tomahawk chop,” an open-air homage.

Trump said in a statement earlier Saturday that he was “looking forward to a magnificent evening watching two great teams” at Game 4 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

“I appreciate the invitation from Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and Randy Levine of the outstanding New York Yankees,” Trump stated.

In a statement to Yahoo Sports’ Hannah Keyser, Major League Baseball (MLB) denied inviting Trump, instead stating that the former president requested to attend the game. Terry McGuirk, the CEO of the Atlanta Braves, claimed earlier this week that Trump is a bad guy “MLB contacted me and asked if I could attend the game. We were taken aback. Of course, we agreed.” Herschel Walker, a contender in Georgia’s Senate race whom Trump endorsed last month, attended the dinner with the former president and first lady. Republicans are trying to topple Democrat Senator Rapheal Warnock in the 2022 midterm election, and the former NFL player is presently the frontrunner to win the GOP candidacy.

During the game, Trump and his wife were seen doing the “chop” in front of a raucous Braves crowd. Several advocacy groups have branded the long-standing ritual racist, accusing it of demeaning Native Americans.

Braves supporters, on the other hand, have rebuffed the criticism and have continued to do the “chop” during recent games, including three in the series.

Trump’s appearance comes six months after he called for a boycott of Major League Baseball when the league moved its All-Star Game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive Republican-led voting laws.

"Baseball has already lost a lot of fans, and now they're leaving Atlanta with their All-Star Game because of the Radical Left Democrats who don't want voter ID," Trump remarked at the time. "Boycott baseball, as well as any other awakened businesses interfering with free and fair elections." MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred defended his organization.