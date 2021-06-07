At the White House, the Floyd family meets with Vice President Joe Biden.

One year after George Floyd’s death, his family visited with Joe Biden at the White House, where the president pondered on “the sad reality that racism has long driven us apart.”

This first anniversary was intended to be a watershed event in Washington, marking the passage of a policing bill aimed at making criminal justice more equitable.

Instead, Mr Floyd’s family met with Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris to remember their loved one and continue the fight for legislation.

“It was a recollection of what happened to my brother,” Philonise Floyd said of her visit with Vice President Joe Biden, describing him as a “genuine guy.”

“He just wants to be a part of it,” Mr. Biden said.