At the Vaxx site, a woman claims she only received a photocopy of her CDC card, which has hampered her travel plans.

Thousands of people in San Mateo County, California, were reportedly given a photocopy of their vaccination card rather than the actual and original CDC card, which is widely regarded as valid documentation of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Jane Bertelsen of Foster City, just south of San Francisco, was one of the persons vaccinated at the San Mateo County Event Center’s mass vaccination site, according to KGO-TV.

She was given an 8-and-a-half-by-11-inch piece of paper with photocopies of the vaccine cards instead of the immunization card.

“I was simply given a photocopy of the CDC card when I got my two vaccines,” she informed the news channel.

Bertelsen later contacted local officials to check if photocopies of the CDC cards would suffice as official documentation while she was planned a cruise to Barbados. “You’re fine,” she was informed. What you’ve got is completely legal. She stated, “You should be able to use that at any time, any place, and anywhere.”

Bertelsen also inquired as to whether Seabourne Cruise Line would accept the photocopy, but the firm stated that they required the original CDC card as verification.

The veracity of the photocopied information, according to cruising specialist Stewart Chiron, cannot be determined. The photocopies, he warned, could arouse suspicions of forgery.

He informed the television network, “These records can be doctored.”

The photocopies were not intended to be formal proof of immunization, according to a San Mateo County representative, adding that official proof could be accessed online. They claimed that they distributed the whole sheets of paper to limit the likelihood of customers misplacing or disregarding the immunization cards.

Official CDC cards are now available from San Mateo County and can be ordered online. Bertelsen received her official card later, and her vacation to Barbados is still on track.

As of the time of writing, this website had not received a response from San Mateo County.

More and more businesses and employers across the country are asking proof of vaccinations. In California, state and healthcare employees must either present proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

