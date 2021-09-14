At the University of Michigan, a ‘Afghan Refugee Hunting Permit’ linked to the Proud Boys was discovered.

A number of far-right stickers have been disseminated over the University of Michigan campus, including a fake “Afghan refugee hunting licence” ascribed to the Proud Boys.

On September 12, Alex Williams, a transfer student who has just recently arrived at the university, said she saw around a dozen extreme stickers on campus and removed them herself.

Williams discovered a “Afghan refugee hunting permit” on a street lamp that was credited to the Proud Boys and used the same black and yellow color scheme and graphics as the far-right group.

The permit number is 09/11/01, which appears to be a reference to the September 11 terrorist attacks, as well as the terms “no bag restriction” and “tagging Taliban not required.” You may hunt at any time of day or night, with or without dogs.”

The stickers appeared to advocate for the assassination of Afghans, as tens of thousands of refugees are expected to be sheltered in the United States after being evacuated from Kabul in August, just before the Taliban retook the country.

Following the withdrawal, the Biden administration plans to relocate 95,000 Afghans in the United States.

“I was quite upset when I spotted this sticker since it advocates for the lynching of persons of a particular nationality,” Williams told this publication. I then went around to other light posts in the area to see if there were any more stickers, and I discovered 10-14 more, which I removed. I phoned security and they dispatched someone, and I gave him all the ones I had at the time, but I discovered a few more after he departed on my way back to my room.”

Other stickers noticed by This website on campus include one that reads “support your local Proud Boy” and others that call on people to “reclaim America.”

Another sticker had the word RWDS, which stands for Right Wing Death Squad, a typical extremist abbreviation.

Williams expressed her dissatisfaction with the racist statements that were spread on school.

Williams stated, “We must stand up for our neighbors regardless of their nation of origin and not enable hate groups to intimidate community members.”

That was confirmed by Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the University of Michigan’s Division of Public Safety and Security. This is a condensed version of the information.