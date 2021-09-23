At the New Zoo Home, an orphaned Grizzly Bear Cub Befriends a Polar Bear Cub.

In Detroit, an orphaned grizzly bear cub from Alaska has found a new home and best friend. Despite the fact that the cubs have already been through so much, fate has brought them together, and they appear to be happier than ever.

Laerke, a polar bear cub, was born at the Detroit Zoo in November 2020, according to a news statement issued by the zoo on Thursday. She, on the other hand, ceased moving barely two days after she was born. She was whisked away by zoo workers to the Ruth Roby Glancy Animal Health Complex, where she was reportedly given “round-the-clock emergency care.”

Her mother, on the other hand, didn’t recognize her when she finally recovered.

“Suka is a wonderful mother who is fiercely protective of Laerke’s sister, Astra, but it’s evident that she no longer sees Laerke as her cub,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer of the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS). “We are unable to return Laerke to her mother and sister.”

Laerke’s social development is “critically crucial,” therefore the zoo wanted to find her a companion.

“We couldn’t bring any other polar bear pups here to live with her,” Carter explained. “So we reached out to state organizations that frequently had to find homes for orphaned grizzly bear cubs.”

Fortunately for Laerke, the zoo discovered Jebbie.

In June, officers from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game recovered Jebbie. The agency received reports of a grizzly bear cub wandering alone near a neighborhood in Tok, Alaska, according to the announcement.

Officials judged that he was too young to survive on his own when they discovered him.

Grizzly bears tend to stay with their mothers for two to three years, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

As a result, Jebbie was transferred to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, where he was treated right away.

Before being presented to Laerke, he was moved to the Detroit Zoo, where he was quarantined and examined by DZS vets. Thankfully, the two cubs got along swimmingly.

“We are overjoyed to be able to provide Jebbie with a safe haven while also providing Laerke with a much-needed companion,” Carter added.

The Detroit Zoo shared a video of the cubs running, playing, and swimming in their habitat on Facebook on Thursday. The video has already been made. This is a condensed version of the information.