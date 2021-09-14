At the Met Gala, Donald Trump Jr. mocks AOC’s lack of a mask by calling her “Authoritarian Mask Karen.”

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, criticized Representative Alexandria Ocasio-“Tax Cortez’s the Rich” clothing wore at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday evening, calling her a “authoritarian mask Karen.”

Trump Jr. tweeted, “What makes @AOC an even larger scam.” “Is it the lack of masks after spending the previous 18 months as one of the country’s largest authoritarian mask Karens or the ‘tax the rich’ attire while hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites?”

Many Twitter critics, including Trump Jr., chastised Ocasio-Cortez for wearing a message against the wealthy while attending an exclusive and pricey event.

Others slammed her outfit as tone-deaf, pointing out that each ticket to the Met Gala costs over $35,000. According to The Evening Standard, the majority of celebrities invited to the gala do not have to pay to attend.

According to the journal, the Met Gala selects emerging designers to showcase their work during the event. Celebrities who dress in the designers’ creations are given free admission to the event.

According to Teen Vogue, Ocasio-outfit Cortez’s was designed by Aurora James of Brother Vellies.

Trump Jr. has previously chastised Ocasio-Cortez on social media.

In December 2018, Trump Jr. shared an image of Ocasio-Cortez on Instagram as a meme. “What is it about a socialist economy that makes you so afraid? Because Americans prefer to walk their dogs rather than eat them, according to the meme.

“I have noticed that Junior here has a pattern of spreading garbage about me whenever the Mueller probe heats up,” Ocasio-Cortez replied in response. Please keep it coming, Jr – trolling a member of a body that will have subpoena authority in a month is surely a ‘very, very large brain’ idea. Have a good time!”

In mid-April 2019, Trump Jr. claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was losing control of her party to Ocasio-Cortez and two other rookie legislators from Michigan and Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

“We’ve reached a sad stage where [Nancy Pelosi] is so fearful of insulting her new employers, Omar/AOC/Tlaib, that those three could file a resolution declaring 911 an inside job, and I’m convinced that 95% of House Dems would still be reluctant to cross them,” he wrote. “They flee. This is a condensed version of the information.