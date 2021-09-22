At the grocery store, a man discovers a massive banana.

When a man discovered a massive banana weighing about a pound in the shop, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

The beast was discovered in a Meijer shop by Ethan Barnes, who is thought to be a grocery worker in Michigan.

Barnes posted a video of his discovery to TikTok on Tuesday, and it has already gotten over 3 million views. He states he “discovered this enormous boi while stocking bananas” in the video.

He films the golden fruit next to a display of bananas, demonstrating how it dwarfs all of the others on the shelf, then weighs it. The 0.935-pound banana costs 55 cents and weighs in at 0.935 pounds. Barnes tapes himself in his car after purchasing the banana, stating, “Let’s peel this boy.”

On the inside, it looks like a regular banana, and Barnes takes a triumphant bite in the video, which you can watch here.

He assured viewers, “Don’t worry, I didn’t squander the banana.” When asked how it tasted later, he answered, “It wasn’t awful at all.”

Fellow TikTokers have been raving about the massive fruit, with some speculating that it could set a new record.

“That is an entire dinner in a single banana,” Rose Romola observed.

“It should’ve been taped to the wall.” Arinza Okeke offered, “You could’ve sold that for a couple hundred thousand.”

“I’m a little sad,” Raechelle said. I wanted it to be a banana inside a banana, similar to when farmers come over a large egg and discover a whole egg inside.”

“That’s the cartoon banana in real life,” Chron1c-1 laughed.

@apmellowboyy

Don’t worry, I didn’t throw away the original sound of the banana #banana #fruit #work – Ethan

“No one else considering World Record here?” NavalFox inquired.

“I’m quite confident that’s two infused into one,” Marcus Drees speculated on why the banana was so large.

“Pretty confident it’s three bananas welded together at birth,” the Pancake Goblin wrote.

It’s not the first time a supersized food item has gone viral in recent weeks, following a man’s purchase of a “f****** gigantic” chicken sandwich from Burger King.

Earlier this month, TikToker taylorprice943 posted a video of the huge dinner to the social media site, where. This is a condensed version of the information.