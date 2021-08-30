At the funeral of a Florida deputy who died of COVID, vaccines were given out.

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead of Polk County died on August 31 after a weeks-long struggle with the virus, which he got in the line of duty, according to sources. On Monday, the 32-year-old father of five was laid to rest at Victory Church in Lakeland.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the clinic was held at the church at the family’s request.

In an email, Carrie Horstman, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said, “The Department of Health came to the church and set up inside after the ceremony.” “Seven people took advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated today, according to the Department of Health.”

Polk County Deputy Sheriff Dustin Pantalone was one of those who received a dose, according to WFLA. Pantalone told a local NBC affiliate that he and his fiancée had been debating whether or not to receive the vaccine, but that Broadhead’s death had served as a “eye opener.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Broadhead’s family had also requested that masks be worn throughout the funeral service. Broadhead may or may not have been vaccinated before catching the virus.

During his comments at Monday’s memorial, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd mentioned immunizations briefly. On the church’s Facebook page, the service was streamed live.

Judd stated, “Chris set the example for others to follow.” “It is my sincere hope that we never forget the man who was unselfish, sincere, and wise. After all, he was a Florida Gator, so he had to be. And, you know, if Chris were here today, I think he’d look across the room and say, ‘Get the vaccine.’

The extremely contagious Delta version of the Coronavirus is causing an increase in infections across the United States. Florida has experienced one of the worst outbreaks in the country, accounting for 20% of all COVID-19 cases in the country at one point.

Over the last three days, the Sunshine State has reported 52,094 new viral cases. On Monday, the Florida Hospital Association reported 15,488 persons in the state with COVID-19.

Sixty-eight percent of Floridians aged 12 and up who are eligible have received at least one.