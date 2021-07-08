At the Capitol Riot, 5 people were charged with assaulting police officers with flag poles and zip ties.

Five persons were arrested in Florida after the Capitol incident on January 6 and charged with attacking police officers with flag poles and other things.

The five people mentioned in recently released court records are Jonathan Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock, Joseph Hutchinson, Joshua Doolin, and Michael Perkins.

After reviewing USCP surveillance video and body-worn camera footage, an FBI investigator “identified a group of individuals who appear to have moved together from the Washington Monument to the Capitol grounds on the afternoon of January 6, 2021,” according to court records.

The FBI investigator was able to identify the group of five persons after showing images of them to various witnesses. The five people in the images were the ones who were at the Capitol on January 6, according to witnesses.

On a satellite view of the Capitol taken on January 6 that was presented in the court document, the Pollocks, Hutchinson, Doolin, and Perkins were roughly situated. At 1:56 p.m. ET, Jonathan Pollock and another unnamed person “charge towards the line of police officers, waving flagpoles,” according to the statement.

Several images in the court file show Jonathan Pollock and others kicking and punching police officers who were attempting to stop the rioters and defend the Capitol. Surveillance and body-worn camera footage from around 2:04 p.m. shows Doolin grabbing a flagpole and Jonathan Pollock stealing a police officer’s riot shield, according to the court statement.

Doolin dropped the flagpole he was holding and moved back from the line of police officers after being hit with “chemical spray,” according to the affidavit. Perkins, on the other hand, grabbed the flagpole and “throws it in the direction of Jonathan Pollock and the line of cops.”

According to the complaint, Perkins allegedly rammed a “flagpole into the breast of a police officer” when a police officer was lured into the crowd of demonstrators.

“Perkins then raises the flagpole over his head, drops it in the direction of another officer, and seems to strike that officer in the back or back of the head,” according to the report.

Several more photographs in the court file showed the five individuals repeatedly striking police officers and attempting to break through their defense line.

