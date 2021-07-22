At the Bucks’ Championship Parade, Brandon Jennings is having the time of his life.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Milwaukee on Thursday morning for the Bucks’ Victory Parade. While supporters were ecstatic to see their NBA champions, former Bucks player Brandon Jennings soon emerged as the show’s hero.

Hundreds of people took to social media to post videos and photos of Jennings having a good time during the march. And one of Jennings’ most popular films showed him sipping beers while standing on the bed of a truck as it drove through congested streets.

Jennings caught the beer from a fan who threw it over to him, according to a video published by Barstool Sports. Barstool remarked, “Brandon Jennings is absolutely DOMINATING the Bucks Parade.”

