At the Border, Are There Terrorists? Homeland Security tampered with reports to appease Donald Trump.

The Department of Homeland Security’s ability to secure the country was largely damaged by constant role changes and disarray. Chad Wolf, for example, was deposed on November 15th. Wolf was serving as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security in violation of the norms of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act, according to a federal judge in New York City. As a result, the court concluded, his directives, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, should be respected.