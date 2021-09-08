At the beach, a man confronts bikini-clad girls, claiming that children should not be exposed to “pornography.”

At the beach, a guy challenged a group of bikini-clad girls about their bathing costumes, arguing that young children shouldn’t be exposed to “pornography.”

Mia and her eight companions were walking down to the ocean in Fort Collins, Colorado, when they were accosted by a man later identified as Logan Dorn.

Mia recorded the incident and posted it to her TikTok account, @ggarbagefairy, on Tuesday, where it has already received over a million views and has been shared on Reddit.

Dorn confronts the women about their costumes, saying, “Why do you wear this way?” The 18-year-old captures Dorn addressing the women about their outfits, saying, “Why do you dress this way?” “That’s a thong and that’s a bra,” they said before naming their bikinis.

One of the females defends their dress off-camera in the film, which can be viewed here, adding, “I’m at the beach in my bathing suit.”

Dorn, who is standing with a little child and a woman who is not participating in the conversation, continues to speak to the women, telling them that they are “flaunting their stuff” and that “you look around and you’re the only thing that sticks out because your whole body is showing.”

He tries to excuse his remarks by saying, “Here’s the thing, in America, there’s free will, there’s freedom of expression.”

Throughout the exchange, there is a chorus of “please go away,” “why are you gazing at me,” and other such phrases. The group of women said things like, “Close your eyes,” “I’m not flaunting anything, don’t look at me,” “please go,” and “get the f*** away.”

“Take young eyes into consideration; they don’t need to watch pornography,” Dorn says, before declaring, “If men of God don’t step up, our society will go down the drain because there is no morality.”

When the women inform him they’re atheists, he responds, “Just because you’re an atheist doesn’t mean you have to show off your body; you can still put clothes on…

“I’m telling you the truth. Your body is never going to be satisfied. The physical never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever There’s a yearning in everyone of your hearts to be seen.

“You’re revealing your body because you’re wondering if you’re pretty enough… Take that into consideration the next time you go to the beach and there are young eyes.”

