At the Atlanta Zoo, a group of Coughing Gorillas tested positive with COVID.

At Zoo Atlanta, a group of coughing gorillas with runny noses tested positive for COVID-19. They are thought to have contracted the infection from a coworker.

The zoo’s thirteen western lowland gorillas tested positive, causing senior employees to be “extremely concerned.”

After detecting “coughing, nasal discharge, and modest changes in appetite,” the primates’ keepers decided to put them to the test. There are 20 primates living in four groups.

The zoo suspected that the gorillas caught the infection from a worker who had also tested positive after the results came back.

The sick staff member was wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), had been completely vaccinated, and was asymptomatic while working, according to a statement released by Zoo Atlanta on Friday.

“The teams are very closely watching the injured gorillas and are hoping they will make a complete recovery,” said Sam Rivera, the zoo’s senior director of animal health. They are receiving the best treatment available, and we are prepared to provide further supportive care if needed.

“We are quite worried that these illnesses happened, especially because our safety standards when working with great apes and other susceptible animal species are, and have been, so stringent throughout the pandemic.”

According to zoo officials, the level of PPE utilized around the primates was comparable to that found in a hospital.

“The illnesses happened in a part of the Zoo where COVID safety standards are already very strict. Due to their sensitivity to many of the same infections as humans, such as the common cold and influenza, the use of PPE when working with great apes was already a normal practice at Zoo Atlanta,” they noted.

Despite the positive result and initial transmission, gorillas are not regarded to be capable of transmitting the virus to people. The statement underlined that “Zoo Atlanta visitors do not constitute a transmission concern to the gorillas or vice versa due to the distance between the areas used by guests and the animals’ habitats.”

The Athens Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Georgia analyzed oral, nasal, and fecal swabs after noticing symptoms in the group, and they’re now being transferred to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for analysis. This is a condensed version of the information.