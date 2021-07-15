At the airport, the VTA shooter was questioned about books about terrorism and notes about ‘harming’ people.

Authorities reportedly questioned Sam Cassidy, the Santa Clara VTA gunman who killed nine of his employees, in 2016 at a San Francisco airport for literature about terrorism and notes about “harming” two people.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, the Mercury News recently obtained a report from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Cassidy had an incident with CBP authorities after returning from the Philippines roughly five years ago, according to the article.

CBP agents interviewed Cassidy for many hours after his flight on August 8, 2016, according to the report. Agents questioned him about suspected “sex tourism” and the “sex friendly” hotels he had written down in a notebook, according to the report.

Cassidy was questioned by agents about “books about terrorism and dread and manifestos… as well as a black memo book loaded with lots of notes about how he hates the VTA” that he was found with, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Mercury News got the report, which revealed fresh facts such as the “extremely weird writing” found in Cassidy’s baggage by CBP investigators, which contained “dark thoughts” about “harming and vandalizing” other people.

CBP inspectors questioned Cassidy if he had any problems at work with anyone during his interview, and he said no, according to the Mercury News.

CBP investigators also noticed that Cassidy wrote in his notes book that he wanted to “try not to have sex” and “die there” on his journey to the Philippines.

Despite the findings made during Cassidy’s interview with CBP authorities, the encounter was never reported to local law enforcement or the VTA.

Last Monday, Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen got a copy of the redacted CBP report, according to him. Rosen stated in a statement to This website that he intends to meet with federal officials to explain why the report was not released sooner.

“I am profoundly worried that nothing could have been done to identify or stop the individual who cut down and ruined so many lives after reading a redacted 2016 report that we obtained only last week,” Rosen said. “In the coming weeks, I’ll be meeting with federal and local leaders to discuss this issue. Sharing. This is a condensed version of the information.