At the airport baggage claim, raw chicken was discovered circling the luggage carousel.

After several agents noticed raw chicken parts spinning the luggage carousel at an airport baggage claim, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) put the question to its social media followers. Raw meat and seafood are allowed on planes, despite the fact that it is not commonly seen at airports.

Earlier this week, the TSA shared a video of the strange occurrence on Instagram. More than 1,100 comments have been left on the video, which has approximately 400,000 views. The administration did not name the airport where the chicken was discovered, but Seattle was mentioned.

The TSA described some of their meat-packing procedures in the post’s description and used the chance to make some poultry-themed puns.

“Do chickens have the ability to fly?” In the caption, the administration stated, “Certainly no poultry is flying like this.”

The post went on to say, “Don’t wing your trip packing.” “Meat should be properly wrapped in order to avoid ruffling any feathers. The use of ice or dry ice to keep the flock cool is permitted.”

Passengers are permitted to bring raw/frozen meat onboard an aircraft, according to the TSA. There are, of course, specific guidelines that must be followed.

Fresh meat and fish are allowed to be packed in a checked luggage or carried on, according to the airline’s website. If the meat is packed with ice or ice packs, however, the ice must be “totally frozen” during the screening process. Food will not be allowed past security if the ice is partially melted.

The TSA suggests keeping frozen perishables in dry ice to avoid melting ice.

It’s unclear how the raw chicken ended up on the luggage carousel in the first place. The chicken had been kept in a cooler, according to the TSA, but at some point between baggage and the carousel, it became “free-range.” The post didn’t go into depth on how the chicken managed to escape the coop.