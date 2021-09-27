At the age of 36, North America’s oldest polar bear in human care was euthanized.

Snow Lilly, North America’s oldest captive polar bear, died on Friday at the age of 36. Snow Lilly had been a beloved character among both workers and guests at Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Zoo since 2005.

Snow Lilly died on Saturday, according to a Milwaukee County Zoo Facebook post. On social media, the response was overwhelming: as of this writing, a video accompanying the news had been seen 91,000 times.

Polar bears in human care normally live for 23.4 years, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a figure that Snow Lilly surpassed by about 13 years.

Polar bear lifespans are often even shorter in the wild. While some have been known to live to be 30, this is a very rare occurrence. According to Polar Bears International, most wild adult polar bears have a lifespan of only 15-18 years.

Despite their longer lifespans, keeping polar bears in captivity is a contentious practice, as the rigors of captivity often conflict with the species’ natural roaming habits and vast Arctic environment.

Snow Lilly was euthanized after zoo veterinarians discovered evidence of heart disease and age-related health problems during a recent wellness check, according to CBS 58.

“She will be sadly missed by both staff and visitors,” Amos Morris, the Zoo Director, told the news site. Animal care personnel actively monitored her as a geriatric bear, looking for symptoms of discomfort or a reduction in her quality of life.”

“In recent years, she was given Vitamin A supplements and medication for joint health for her comfort,” Amos added. “Up to the end, Snow Lilly could interact with enrichment objects on a regular basis, which fostered natural activities and kept her mind and body active.”

Since her move from the Bronx Zoo in 2005, Snow Lilly has been hailed as “a beloved animal of visitors and staff” by the Milwaukee County Zoo, which celebrated her 36th birthday this past December.

She had two “birthday cakes” for the big day: the first was made of rainbow Jell-o and shrimp, while the second was made of frozen fish.

