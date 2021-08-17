At the 9/11 game, the Navy will wear special Marine Corps dress blue uniforms against the Air Force.

On 9/11, the Navy Midshipmen football team will debut a new, flashy uniform to honor the Marine Corps on the 20th anniversary of the greatest terrorist attack on American territory in history.

The Naval Academy utilized the football team’s website to show off the outfits, which will resemble the dress blue uniforms used by enlisted and officer marines.

The first full weekend of games for the college football season will be Sept. 2-6, with Sept. 4 being the first full Saturday of games. Navy will play Marshall on the opening weekend before hosting the Air Force Academy at Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on Sept. 11.

The Air Force-Navy game on Sept. 11 will begin at 3:30 p.m., and CBS has designated it as the afternoon’s national broadcast.

The outfits for the Navy will be one-of-a-kind, with Marine Corps insignia and grandeur. The football pants will be a lighter, royal blue with a crimson stripe, or “blood stripe,” running down each side, and the jerseys will be the same navy blue as the dress blue jackets.

The Eagle, Globe, and Anchor, a well-known symbol, will be shown on both shoulders, the front left of their slacks, and one side of their white helmets. The Marine Corps battle cry “oo-rah” will be on the front of their helmets, and the Marine Corps motto “Semper Fi,” which is Latin for “always faithful,” will be on the backs.

In addition, there are a few minor yet critical factors to consider. The same quatrefoil will be on the tops of the helmets as it is on the covers (those are the hats that go with the dress blues). What exactly is a quatrefoil?

The Navy sports press release described the braid as “an interlaced braid in the shape of a cross of figure eights found on top of the Marine officers’ barracks covers.” “The quatrefoil was originally officially authorized as a feature of the uniform in 1859. The quatrefoil was the era’s popular military design.”

The Naval Academy not only prepares future officers for the US Navy, but also for the US military. This is a condensed version of the information.