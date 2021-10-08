At least four people have died in Alabama flash floods, including a four-year-old girl.

After flash floods ravaged Alabama on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, at least four people died.

The Marshall County coroner’s office verified that one child died in Arab on Wednesday night “as a result of the flash flooding that occurred.”

The Marshall County coroner’s office revealed on Thursday morning that another resident had perished as a result of the flash floods.

“On Wednesday night, about 11:50 p.m., a 4-year-old female kid died at Haynes Road and Hickory Hill Road. Around 7:00 a.m. this morning, an 18-year-old female was discovered on Friendship Road in the Union Grove area “According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

Two more people died after their automobile was swept away by flash floods and flipped over a guard rail, according to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office. The victims have been identified as Latin Marie Hill and Myles Jared Butler, both 23 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The two were also boyfriend and girlfriend, according to the coroner’s office.

Prior to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office announcing the two deaths, Hoover Fire Battalion Chief Duane Prater said the couple’s vehicle was “caught up and jammed against a guardrail trapping the occupants” during a press conference.

“Firefighters arrived on the site, but because to the rapid water and the vehicle’s location, they were unable to reach the occupants. The rising water carried the vehicle over the guardrail and out of sight of the first responders in a matter of minutes “Prater said.

Additional fire personnel were deployed to the area to look for the two occupants of the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful, according to Prater. “At this time, our technical rescue team and dive team are on the scene, and we’re continuing our search,” he said.

Several flash flood warnings were issued in several cities across Alabama on Wednesday night as a result of heavy rain, with some regions receiving up to six inches.

“MORE strong rain (at least round 4) is building and moving towards regions that have already seen substantial and life-threatening floods. Scanner traffic shows multiple water rescues from automobiles, residences, and highways that have been inundated “On Wednesday night, the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, sent out a tweet.

