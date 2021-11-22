At Least 5 Dead, 40 Injured After SUV Drives Into Crowd at Waukesha Christmas Parade Live Updates

An SUV was seen plowing into spectators during a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing several people and injuring dozens more. The motorist approached the parade before speeding up and crashing into the throng, knocking over big groups of people, according to videos released online.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson stated a “person of interest” had been apprehended, but he didn’t say who it was or what their motive might be. He stated that a police officer fired three bullets in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but that no bystanders were harmed. An official stated that the incident “at this moment” does not appear to be a terrorist act.

Officials confirmed that children were among those killed or injured, with at least six brought to the hospital for treatment. Officials added that many people were sent to hospitals as a result of the incident.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies have requested prayers after their organization was ‘affected’ by an incident.

The choreographed dance/pompom parade group stated they were attacked, with videos on the internet appearing to show the automobile ramming into the group first.

The cause of the incident is unknown, and the group, which has become a key part of the story on social media, has not provided any additional information.

At least 5 people have died and 40 have been injured, although “figures may vary.”

Many of those involved in the incident “self-transported to surrounding hospitals,” according to a previous update, while police were able to apprehend a “person of interest.”

