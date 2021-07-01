At least 3000 people have been ordered to evacuate as a factory containing lithium batteries continues to burn.

After a fire started Tuesday, a former factory housing over 100 tons of lithium batteries was told to evacuate at least 3,000 residents in Morris, Illinois.

City officials extended the evacuation orders, which were scheduled to continue through Wednesday, to Thursday. According to the Associated Press, the fire is emitting hazardous vapors as a result of the explosion of lithium batteries.

Residents in 950 neighboring homes, as well as those at a local school, church, and small businesses, were instructed to evacuate. On Thursday, at 9 p.m., people can return to their houses.

The building’s owner, Jin Zheng, told the Associated Press, “I genuinely feel guilty that it’s affecting the community.” The location is owned by Zheng’s company Superior Battery.

Although the former paper mill facility appeared to be abandoned, Zheng was storing the batteries in the hopes of creating a business to sell them along with solar panels.

Superior Battery was sued by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the state attorney general on Thursday for toxins emitted into the air and water, as well as inappropriate waste treatment.

Zheng said he began by carefully restoring the former mill, which he planned to utilize as a storehouse.

When he bought the property three years ago, he said it had no power or water and needed roof and foundation repairs. Zheng, who moved to Morris from Chicago, expressed regret for the fire’s impact on his neighbors.

Residents would not be permitted to return home until 9 p.m. Thursday, officials said, as the fire continued to burn roughly 70 miles (115 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. An earlier ruling called for the order to cease at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials with the fire department stated they chose to let the blaze burn out because they were afraid that putting it out would result in more explosions.

The structure was being utilized to store lithium batteries ranging in size from cellphone batteries to huge automobile batteries, much to the amazement of the fire department and other city agencies.

Mayor Chris Brown has said the city didn't know the building was being used to store batteries until it caught fire, and that he knows very little about.