At Least 100 Americans are among the passengers on the Glenn Beck Group’s planes, which are being held up by the Taliban.

Six private charter planes attempting to evacuate 1,600 people from Afghanistan, including more than 100 Americans, have been grounded by the Taliban during talks with the US State Department, according to an official with an NGO involved in the evacuation.

The passengers have yet to board the flights, which were chartered by the Nazarene Fund and the Mercury One organization, both headed by Christian conservative media icon Glenn Beck, in Mazar-i-Sharif.

According to a second senior NGO official, three other evacuation flights—two on a plane chartered by international development organization Sayara and one by Goldbelt, Inc., an Alaska Native corporation—set to carry at least 19 Americans and an unspecified number of Afghans have been grounded by the Taliban while they await clearance.

The Mercury One rescue mission, which was entirely funded by private donations, chartered six planes from Kam Air, Afghanistan’s largest private airline, for eight evacuation flights to a Gulf state. The other three planes, which included Sayora and Goldbelt, were hired from Kam Air as well, although their final destination is unknown at this time.

The aircraft were grounded due to a breakdown in negotiations with the State Department, according to both NGO officials, with one suggesting that the Taliban may be seeking to “shake down” the airline or the State Department for money in exchange for takeoff clearance.

The Taliban has not “granted final clearance” for the flights because negotiations between the Taliban and the State Department have been “stuck at this point,” according to the second official, who added that US negotiations with the Taliban to grant private planes clearance to depart have dragged on for at least days while evacuees remained in hiding.

Earlier reports claimed that hundreds of Afghans were on board the flights, many of them had visas or passports, with Representative Michael McCaul describing the episode as a “hostage situation.” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told CNN on Sunday that there were still “about 100” Americans in Afghanistan.

Both NGO officials opposed the term “hostage,” but told This website that the passengers include at least 142 Americans, including 123 on the Mercury One-funded flights and at least 19 on the Sayara and Goldbelt-chartered flights.

