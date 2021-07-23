At Least 10 Migrants Have Been Arrested in Texas After Entering the United States Illegally

According to the Associated Press, Texas has detained at least ten migrants who entered the country illegally from Mexico’s border.

More migrants are anticipated to be detained as the state begins to arrest migrants on trespassing charges in response to Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign. According to Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Robert Hurst, the migrants are being housed at a newly abandoned state jail in Dilley, Texas, some 100 miles north of Laredo. According to Val Verde County Attorney David Martinez, those detained so far are all single adult men.

“If John Doe is caught on my property with his wife and children, odds are he won’t be arrested,” Martinez stated, predicting that migrant family units will not be arrested. “That’s how it was presented to me.”

Martinez was advised that daily migrant arrests may reach 100 or 200, and that this “would quickly overwhelm not only my office but our entire system.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The migrant arrests are part of Abbott’s efforts to reduce border crossings, which he claims are necessary.

The arrests put into action plans announced by Abbott in June, when he also stated that Texas will continue to build former President Donald Trump’s border wall and urged other states to deploy law enforcement and National Guard members to the southern border.

The remodeled state prison complex, according to Hurst, will be able to detain more than 950 people.

The majority of land along the Texas-Mexico border is privately owned. Officials in the United States said last week that they encountered 55,805 members of families with children in June, up 25% from the previous month. That figure is still well behind the all-time high of 88,587 set in May of this year.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a message left on Thursday.

Abbott’s criticism of President Joe Biden over the border has taken place in Val Verde County, which has a population of roughly 50,000 people, as the two-term governor, who is up for reelection in 2022, has pushed to assume Trump’s mantle on immigration. Last weekend, he returned to the county with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other authorities, including Florida Governor Rick Scott. This is a condensed version of the information.