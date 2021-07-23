At gunpoint, an ambulance was hijacked with a patient and a medical worker in the back.

A Houston fire department ambulance was run off the road and hijacked at gunpoint early Friday, leaving a patient and a fire department emergency medical professional in the back.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, according to Houston police.

HFD staff were transferring a patient when they were driven off the road around 610 South and Beechnut, according to police. The culprit opened fire and grabbed the ambulance at gunpoint, leaving the firefighter who had been operating the vehicle on the side of the road behind. However, an HFD medical worker and a patient remained in the ambulance’s back seat.

“A stolen HFD Ambulance was just found at Southwest Freeway and Weslayan by Southwest and Southeast cops. When a driver ran the ambulance off the road and took it at gunpoint, HFD was taking a patient to the hospital. “One firefighter was abandoned on the side of the road,” Houston police stated in a statement.

The hijacker allegedly brandished a gun at the medical worker before returning to driving on the interstate for roughly 15 minutes, according to KHOU11. After that, the medical professional was able to notify the fire department, who subsequently notified the police.

Officers used GPS to track down the vehicle and catch the armed suspect.

The guy was eventually apprehended without incident near Weslayan on the Southwest Freeway.

The patient and firefighters were unharmed in the hijacking, according to police. A second ambulance arrived on the scene and continued the patient’s journey.

According to KHOU11, the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the hijacking.

The police have been contacted by this website for more information.

