At gunpoint, a news crew was nearly robbed while interviewing the city’s violence prevention chief.

According to KTVU, a news crew in Oakland, California, was almost robbed at gunpoint while interviewing the director of the Department of Violence Prevention in front of City Hall.

On June 28, the news crew was conducting an interview when two men with weapons drawn approached and demanded the film camera.

According to KTVU, an Oakland police press release reported that the heist was prevented by the television crew’s anonymous contracted armed security officer. Without the camera, the two suspects fled east.

“This was a bold attempted armed robbery in the afternoon in our bustling downtown. According to KRON4, OPD Robbery Investigator Ortiz said, “We ask our community to submit any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of those guilty for this crime.”

On Wednesday, authorities published surveillance camera footage from the event in an attempt to elicit public assistance in identifying the alleged burglars.

Both suspects are African American men in their late teens to early twenties, standing around six feet tall. One suspect was dressed in a red Nike sweatshirt, while the other was dressed entirely in black. In the attempted heist, both employed black pistols.

The irony of the attempted robbery while interviewing Guillermo Cespedes, the chief of Violence Prevention, is not lost on anybody; crime rates in Oakland have been “out of control,” according to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who spoke at a press conference last week.

“We have arrived at a crossroads,” he remarked. “We’re still suffering from a weekend of violence that saw four homicides in the span of three days. We already have 65 homicides for the year, which is a 90 percent rise over last year.”

The Oakland City Council recently passed a budget decrease that decided to reallocate $17.4 million from the police department to other departments.

“Unfortunately, [the budget]also reduces 50 police officers who respond to Oaklanders’ 911 calls and enforce traffic safety,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf stated in an official statement. It also eliminates much-needed future academies, reducing police staffing and delaying response to Oakland residents in their moment of need.”

In an earlier statement, City Council President Nikki Bas informed This website that the new budget attempts to disperse money from.