At ‘George Floyd Square,’ barriers and memorials have been removed.

Concrete barricades that impeded traffic at a Minneapolis crossroads where a tribute to George Floyd was erected after his death last year have been removed.

Community activists, on the other hand, soon erected improvised barriers and resumed screaming the name of the black man whose murder sparked the civil rights movement.

The city personnel cleared the obstacles, artworks, flowers, and other items from the 38th Street and Chicago Avenue location where Mr Floyd was killed in less than four hours. George Floyd Square is the informal name for the area.

According to city spokesperson Sarah McKenzie, the clearance of the crossing was coordinated by community group Agape, which has a contract with the city to keep watch over the area.

Ms McKenzie stated that a fist sculpture, which stands many feet tall, will stay.

Since Mr Floyd’s death at the hands of police on May 25, 2020, the intersection had been closed to traffic, but some residents had begun to complain about how long it had been closed.

After the concrete barricades were lifted on Thursday morning, traffic temporarily passed through the intersection, but community members soon constructed new improvised barriers.

Hundreds of people gathered along the crossroads, singing, chanting Mr Floyd’s name, and making speeches expressing their displeasure and pushing people to keep organizing.

One of Agape’s founders, Steve Floyd, claimed the organization worked with the city to remove the obstacles, trash bins, and portable toilets.

Mr Floyd said his group had been in discussion with the city for approximately three months to figure out how to reopen the crossroads. He is not connected to George Floyd.

He praised the activists’ efforts to keep the plaza clean, but added that they have to involve the city in the process “rather than letting them come in here with bulldozers.”

“As far as preserving and controlling it, that’s a noble task. He remarked, “We don’t disrespect the demonstrators; everything may continue the same.” “They still have the ability to do it. But we merely allow them in here to mend and improve what we have.”

Derek is a former Minneapolis police officer. (This is a brief piece.)