At Feeding Time, an Alligator Named “Darth Gator” Escapes From His Zoo Enclosure

An alligator fled from its enclosure at feeding time at a zoo in the United States, and the thrilling incident was captured on camera.

Juliette Brewer, the daughter of zoo owner Jay Brewer, can be seen sliding open a screen at an alligator enclosure to feed two reptiles chicken from a plastic container full of meat in a video posted to Facebook by the Fountain Valley Reptile Zoo in California.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Darth Gator, one of the alligators, reaches over the lip of the enclosure to try to gain a better grasp on the piece of chicken being handed to him.

As the alligator begins to fall out of the tank and onto the floor in front of her, Juliette can be heard repeating, “Don’t think about it, don’t think about it.”

Juliet struggles to drag the enormous package of meat away from Darth Gator, who snaps at the box only meters from her feet, breaking a little piece of plastic in the process in a clear exhibition of his raw might.

Juliette remains calm despite the pandemonium, having spent much of her life surrounded by alligators and other animals.

She also has a special relationship with Darth, as she nurtured him as a baby gator.

Darth has grown significantly since then, and currently weighs over 200 pounds and is 8.5 feet in length.

While she is successful in keeping the other alligator, Gomer, fed and contained within their enclosure, Darth is a different story.

She eventually has no choice but to call her father for assistance.

She whispers down the camera, “He’s never fallen out for me before,” before letting out an annoyed “Darth!”

She chooses to Facetime her father, who is taken aback by the sight of Darth running amok and exclaims, “What the hell is going on?”

Darth then tries to flee through the zoo, with Juliette following closely behind.

Despite his displeasure at having to work late on his day off, zoo owner Jay gets on the scene quickly and, after a few. This is a condensed version of the information.