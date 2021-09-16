At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the second white rhinoceros of the year was born.

On Tuesday, Disney announced the birth of a baby white rhinoceros at Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. According to park officials, the newborn is the park’s 12th rhino and the second of its species to be born in the last year.

The calf, who has yet to be named, is one of 2,000 creatures who live at Animal Kingdom.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Disney’s head of animal and research operations, Scott Terrell, revealed the birth.

“Today, I’d like to introduce you to a gorgeous newborn white rhino born onstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park to first-time mom Jao,” he said. “Mom and baby are doing well under the cautious and cheerful gaze of the keepers.

He went on to say, “I am delighted to inform that the gorgeous calf snuggled up to mum and began nursing right away.”

Jao was mated with the baby’s father, Dugan, through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan program, according to Terrell (AZA). According to Terrell, the program’s purpose is to “guarantee the responsible breeding of endangered animals.”

White rhinos, on the other hand, are no longer considered endangered. The species was reclassified as “nearly endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2020. Though the species is not yet extinct, conservation and management programs from all around the world, including Disney’s, have played a critical role in keeping it alive.

Two white rhinos born at Disney World were relocated to Africa in 2006, where the species had been extinct since 1982, according to the Disney World website. The resort admits that it was a risky move, but it paid off. For the first time in 30 years, a calf named Malaika was born in Uganda in 2011.

Naturally, not all of Disney’s animals are exiled. Walt Disney World is home to an estimated 10,000 animals, according to Conde Nast Traveler in 2020. Animal Kingdom is home to 2,000 of these animals, which guests can see on wildlife trips. The rest are spread out among Epcot, Fort Wilderness, and Animal Kingdom Lodge, a four-star Disney resort hotel.

