At an Indiana theme park, a woman dies after riding a rollercoaster.

Following a rollercoaster ride at a theme park in Santa Claus, Indiana, an Ohio woman died.

Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, a city in northern Ohio about 27 miles from Cleveland, was recognized by Indiana’s Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck.

According to a Facebook post by the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Jankovic was found lifeless as she returned to the station of The Voyage rollercoaster on Friday evening.

Three minutes after Jankovic returned to the station, the park’s emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and performed first aid.

She was sent to Memorial Hospital.