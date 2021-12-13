At a Vigil in Baytown, Texas, one person was killed and 14 others were injured.

"Units from the Houston County Sheriff's Office responded at 1403 N Market Loop. The following is preliminary information: a large throng gathered for a life celebration, "Gonzalez sent out a tweet. "When a vehicle arrived, someone inside started firing into the gathering. At least eight persons were injured; seven of them are not deadly, but one has been confirmed dead at a hospital. Investigators from the Homicide and Crime Scene Unit are on their way." The number of people injured in the shooting on N. Market Loop has risen to 14; one has been pronounced dead, three are being transported by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the rest are claimed to have non-fatal injuries. #HouNews https://t.co/ZDlSL7fGQu — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd HCSO) is a Twitter user. 13th of December, 2021 "Update to shooting on N. Market Loop: informed the number of wounded victims is now up to 14; 1 has been pronounced deceased, 3 are being transported by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the remaining ones are said to have non/fatal injuries," Gonzalez stated in a follow-up tweet.