At a US Army base in Germany, a teacher was arrested and accused of assaulting two students.

According to court records, an instructor was detained and accused of sexually assaulting two young students at a US Army base in Germany.

Stefan Eberhard Zappey was a teacher at an Army base near Stuttgart, Germany, for the children of US military personnel. According to prosecutors, Zappey was a civilian employee of the US Department of Defense who was assigned to teach at the base’s elementary school.

Former pupils and faculty members told military investigators about Zappey touching them inappropriately. According to two girls’ accounts, Zappey inappropriately touched them when they were under the age of nine.

Zappey was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child by a person employed by the Armed Forces outside of the United States by a federal grand jury in Georgia on Tuesday.

According to a recently unsealed complaint in U.S. District Court in Georgia, one youngster told a teacher that she had been assaulted when she was less than 9 years old in 2007 and 2008. She claimed she didn’t report the abuse because she didn’t realize it was wrong at the time, according to the lawsuit.

Her accusation prompted military investigators to speak with additional former students and faculty members, some of whom told investigators about Zappey’s unwanted touching. According to court papers, another girl claimed that when she was under the age of nine, Zappey would summon her to his desk during class and place his hand inside her blouses and pants.

Zappey’s federal public defender did not reply to a request for comment.

According to an FBI special agent, Zappey was in the United States this summer visiting relatives. He was detained in Georgia last month after his cell phone was traced to Fayetteville, a city south of Atlanta. Zappey, a U.S. citizen, can be charged in the United States if the offenses were committed on a U.S. military installation overseas, according to federal law.

Because Zappey was quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, a preliminary court hearing scheduled for July 30 was canceled. He’s being detained in a federal detention center in Lovejoy, Georgia, south of Atlanta.