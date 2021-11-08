At a UFC event in New York’s Madison Square Garden, a chant of “F**k Joe Biden” was heard.

The slogan “f**k Joe Biden,” which has been heard at athletic events around the country in recent weeks, erupted again during a UFC event in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The Old Row Sports account, which routinely documents other cases of the chants being chanted, released a footage of the crowd chanting the explicit slogan during the Strawweight Championship fight between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili on Twitter. In the highly anticipated fight, Namajunas defeated Zhang.

The anti-Trump chant took place in a city that is largely Democratic, with New York state voters electing Biden by more than 23 percentage points in 2020.

The shout “f**k Joe Biden” was also heard at a New York Jets game versus the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in October, a state that voted for Biden by roughly 16 percentage points over Trump in the last presidential election.

Last night at UFC, The ChantTM made a big appearance! pic.twitter.com/nh7VEPEeAV #FJB November 7, 2021 — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) The slogan was also heard at the Ryder Cup in September, when supporters cheered on the US team’s 19-9 triumph over the Europeans. It’s also been heard at a few live music performances.

At key events in recent weeks, the alternative chant “let’s go Brandon” has erupted.

Following NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s victory at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast claimed on live that a segment of the audience was yelling “let’s go Brandon” instead of “f**k Joe Biden” in support of him.

It’s unclear whether Stavast truly believed the audience was chanting “let’s go Brandon” or whether she was attempting to imply they were singing a less profane chant because she was on broadcast.

“Let’s go Brandon” has since become a famous conservative meme as a thinly veiled assault on Trump, with Trump even selling “Let’s Go Brandon” apparel on his Save America PAC website.

On the House floor in October, South Carolina lawmaker Jeff Duncan wore a facemask with the words “Let’s Go Brandon” written across it.

