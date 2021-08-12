At a school board meeting, an Iranian-Christian immigrant rails against “garbage” “wake” ideology.

On Tuesday, an Iranian-Christian immigrant father lambasted the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) board of education for instilling beliefs in his children. Instead of “shoving their crap ideology down students’ throats,” he asked teachers to follow school curriculum.

Parents Against Critical Theory tweeted a video of the unidentified father stating, “Dear disgraced board members, you think you’re woke, but let me wake you up a little bit more” (PACT). “In this country [the United States], we [his family]are the minority of the minority. Our forefathers and people have withstood Turkish and ISIS massacres.”

The LCPS voted 7-2 on Wednesday to approve Policy 8040. Earlier this year, the policy, titled Rights of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students, provoked debate and fury among parents. The school first permitted members of the public to participate in debates, but due to escalating tensions, it modified its stance.

Teachers will be required to use students’ chosen pronouns, and “gender-expansive and transgender pupils” would be allowed to participate in sports and other activities “in a way compatible with the student’s gender identity,” according to Policy 8040.

“If you want to shove such crap [pronouns]down my kids’ throats, I’ll make you address my boys and daughter as ‘king’ and ‘queen,’ and you look at me and address me as’master.’ According to the video, the father questioned the board, “Do you want that pronoun in your mouth when you look at me?”

Transgender children are also allowed to use school facilities that correspond to their “consistently claimed gender identity,” according to the school board policy.

The father accused the “social justice so-called teachers” of indoctrinating youngsters with their views. He went on to say that instructors should do their duties and teach subjects like math, science, biology, and literature to their students.

He informed the board, “These are our children, not yours.”

He informed the board, "These are our children, not yours."

As the school board moves forward with these measures, he also wonders how LCPS' ideals would help pupils succeed.