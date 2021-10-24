At a QAnon convention, a pro-Trump former sheriff criticizes the Capitol riot, saying, “It Has to Be Serious.”

During remarks at the QAnon-linked For God and Country Patriot Double Down in Las Vegas this weekend, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke denounced the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump fans, saying it wasn’t “serious” enough.

The right-wing event featured QAnon enthusiasts, conspiracy theories, and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccination. At the occasion, Clarke, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, spoke about the assault in Washington, D.C. nine months ago.

“That was not an uprising, ladies and gentlemen. If we decide to stage an uprising, you’ll be the first to know. There’s not much you can do about it, unfortunately “According to Raw Story, the former sheriff warned guests.

The events on January 6 were described by Clarke as a “frat party.” He argued that an uprising should be more well-organized.

“If you’re going to pull a political movement, you’ve got to have three elements: it has to be serious, it has to be well-planned, and it has to be disciplined,” the former law enforcement official added.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 in an apparent attempt to prevent President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory from being officially certified. Some of the rioters were armed, and many said they wanted to damage or kill key officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence at the time.

Trump and his conservative friends, including a number of Republican members in Congress, have attempted to diminish the gravity of the attack, which resulted in the deaths of five people and the injuries of hundreds more. Last week, Trump issued a statement in which he dismissed the deadly unrest as a “insurgency.” “The uprising took place on Election Day, November 3rd. The Protest was held on January 6th! “On Thursday, the former president stated.

Many Republicans, including Trump, continue to assert that the November 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” in Biden’s favor. Despite bringing more than 60 failed election challenges, they have not shown proof to support the unusual claim.

At the right-wing Las Vegas rally, claims of electoral fraud were also made. According to Jason Sullivan, a social media consultant for Trump's 2016 campaign, the.