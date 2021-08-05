At a New York Yankees game, a hilarious video shows a cat outwitting on-field officials.

During a Major League Baseball game in New York on Monday night, a cat walked onto the field and outsmarted the on-field crew members who attempted to capture it. As the sly feline evaded the officials and dashed through a gate, the crowd erupted in applause.

That night, the hometown Yankees were defeated. The hometown cat, on the other hand, wasn’t just a hit; it was a grand slam.

During a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees, the cat appeared on the field. The game went on as the cat stalked the Orioles’ bench before sprinting to the outfield.

Security at Yankee Stadium chases a cat around the field for nearly four minutes but never captures what may be the most elusive animal in history.

It veered away from an outfielder and dashed towards the back wall, right adjacent to the pitcher’s bullpen. It then took a moment to scrutinize the tall plexiglass partition, possibly contemplating its escape.

While the camera focused on the cat, a TV commentator remarked, “Now, we typically don’t show when anybody goes loose on the field,” but “this time, we’re making an exception.”

As the cat leaped onto a wall and began wandering along it, the crowd erupted in applause.

The cat’s jump was described as “good hops” by one announcer. “They’re athletic, huh?” said another. The commentators then sympathized with the cat’s scared appearance as it stooped low and cautiously walked backwards along the wall.

The cat was subsequently captured by four stadium crew members who dashed to the outfield. The animal rushed away after they surrounded it, allowing the men to follow it down while the crowd cheered.

During the hunt, the TV announcers stated that a kitten had run onfield and nipped a field staff employee who picked it up during a previous game.

As the fans chanted, “Let’s go, cat!” the cat in Yankees Stadium began repeatedly jumping down onto the field and back up onto the fence. “Let’s go, cat!” says the narrator.

Five on-field management tried unsuccessfully to wrangle the cat as it sought to wrangle them.