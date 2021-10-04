At a New York Jets NFL game, a chant of “F*** Joe Biden” erupts.

The shout “f**k Joe Biden,” which has been heard in sports arenas, music venues, and pubs across the country, has now been heard at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Videos of crowds shouting the anti-president slogan have been circulating on social media for the past few weeks.

The Old Row Twitter account, which has been releasing recordings of “f**k Joe Biden” chants for the previous several weeks, shared another film of the chant being heard during the New York Jets’ game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

On Sunday, the account shared smaller chants that were sung at undisclosed live music venues and outdoor performances.

The cries were previously heard at a college football game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Citadel Bulldogs, as well as a match between the Alabama State Hornets and the Auburn Tigers.

It was also heard at the Ryder Cup on September 25, as fans celebrated the US team’s 19-9 victory over the Europeans.

NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast mistook the chant, which was heard during a live broadcast on Saturday, for a congratulatory chorus for NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after his victory at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Brown said of his victory to Stavast, “Oh my God, this is just everything we’ve hoped and prayed for.” Taking the trophy home to my parents has always been a dream of mine.”

“Brandon, you also told me…,” Stavast responds.

As you can hear from the audience, “Let’s go Brandon,” while pausing to allow the “f**k Joe Biden” chant to finish.

After the graphic chant has been broadcast, Stavast promptly asks Brown another question.

One of them who commented on the situation was Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump’s eldest son, who lost the 2020 election to Biden.

“I’m fairly certain they’re not yelling ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ as the NBC reporter claims. “What do you hear?” he tweeted, using the hashtag #fbj.

Biden’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the imposition of a vaccine requirement were earlier highlighted by Trump Jr as causes for people’s dislike of the president. This is a condensed version of the information.