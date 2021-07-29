At a meeting over the mask mandate, Missouri’s health commissioner claims he was called racist slurs.

After testifying in favor of a mask mandate at a council hearing, the acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said he was assaulted and exposed to racist abuse.

Despite an increase in coronavirus infections caused by the highly transmissible Delta type, Dr. Faisal Khan addressed at the meeting on Tuesday night as the council considered lifting the mask mandate.

The next day, he addressed a letter to Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, a Democrat, stating that he had been subjected to “racist, xenophobic, and threatening behavior” fostered by Republican Councilman Tim Fitch and others.

A letter to the county council from Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, regarding yesterday night’s meeting on mask mandates. Take a look at this. pic.twitter.com/LGSleUvagk

July 29, 2021 — Robert Cohen (@kodacohen)

Khan’s charges were unfounded, according to Fitch, who was attempting to offer political cover for County Executive Sam Page, who had advocated for the mask requirement.

Khan was “in trouble” for giving someone the middle finger, according to Fitch, and was attempting to flee. Fitch’s office has been contacted for further information.

Khan admits to making the gesture in his letter to Days, but said it came after a “angry” mob approached him, screamed racist comments, and beat him.

Khan wrote in his letter that “I have never been subjected to the racist, xenophobic, and threatening behavior that greeted me in the County Council meeting last night,” after noting that he has worked to improve public health around the world for the past 25 years and has been a “proud citizen” of the United States since 2013.

He opened his time before the council with a “dog-whistle question” from Fitch, who “stated he wished to underline for the present crowd that I was not from this nation,” according to his letter. It was an attempt, according to Fitch, to familiarize the audience with Khan’s credentials.

Mandates for masks are simply un-American.

July 27, 2021 — Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa)

Around the time Fitch asked the question, Khan said Mark McCloskey, who was seated behind him, commented on social media that mask mandates are "un-American."