At a Los Angeles protest against COVID vaccine “tyranny,” brawls break out.

According to authorities, a planned protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and passports in downtown Los Angeles devolved into a violent brawl on Saturday, with one person being stabbed.

According to Fox 11, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall from 2 p.m. for the “choose freedom march,” which demanded an end to “medical tyranny, compelled vaccinations, and vaccine passports.”

According to leaflets promoting the counterprotest, they were met by dozens of counterprotesters assembled at the same site for a rally dubbed “no safe area for fascists” by organizers.

After multiple clashes between protestors and counterprotesters, the Los Angeles Police Department came on the site in the afternoon. Although no arrests have been made, the incident is still being investigated.

According to authorities, one male was stabbed during the violence and was treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“We’ve arrived to keep the peace after an altercation between antifa and those who had assembled for the approved event. Captain Stacy Spell, an LAPD spokesperson, said, “We are aware of one male who was stabbed and is being handled by Fire Department officials.”

Hundreds of men were seen hitting, kicking, and throwing one other to the ground in videos uploaded on social media. Some anti-vaccine demonstrators wore apparel evoking former President Donald Trump and the American flag, while counterprotesters wore all black with facial covers.

In a video uploaded by television producer Andrew Kimmel, one man can be heard saying, “F*** antifa, f*** antifa.”

As witnesses pulled out iPhones to capture the brawls, another cried, “Get pictures of all these clowns, get shots of all these clowns!”

Anti-vaccine mandate protestors gathered in a number of other states this weekend for scheduled demonstrations. Hundreds of anti-vaccine activists gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol on Saturday for a “Freedom Rally.” One participant told ABC-5, “I don’t want to see us being forced to wear masks or get vaccines because it’s our right to pick what’s best for us.” “So that’s why I’ve come. To promote the right to make one’s own decisions.”

There are no mandates in place in any state right now.