At a local government meeting, a woman dressed as Santa sings a Christmas parody about anti-covid restrictions.

As the new Omicron form of COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States, government officials are deciding how to keep the virus from spreading further. According to the CDC, the virus has infected over 49 million people in the United States.

One community member spoke up at a San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this week to express her desire for such protective measures to be lifted. While there has been animosity toward COVID-19-related restrictions since the virus first arrived in the United States, this woman stood out by singing her thoughts to a familiar tune.

Just over two hours into the meeting, a woman simply described as “Bridgette” walked up to the stage, wore a red Santa hat, and began singing a karaoke version of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” from her phone.

To the tune of Carey’s popular Christmas song, she begins, “I don’t want a lot of Christmas, just body autonomy.” “I don’t mind the variants because I’m immune to them naturally.” According to The Washington Newsday, while preliminary evidence suggests that the Omicron version produces less severe sickness than other variants, scientists warn that it is still too early to say for sure.

“I simply want my freedom right now, and the Constitution will guide us how to get it. Make my dreams a reality. End the state of emergency and recognise the importance of early treatment as well “She sang a song.

She goes on to describe a number of therapies that have been incorrectly linked to the virus, ranging from Ivermectin, “not only horse paste,” to Hydroxychloroquine. Both medications, according to the FDA, are not safe COVID-19 therapies.

“I’m not going to wear a pointless mask; I don’t have to be at home, and my kids should go to school; we don’t have to be alone,” she concluded.

Apart from summer and winter breaks, Michael Workman, a communications officer for San Diego County, told The Washington Newsday in an email that the Board of Supervisors meets every other week. He claims that around a third of the community shows up to talk.

