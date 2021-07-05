At a hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn, Bill de Blasio was booed.

Bill de Blasio Booed at Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn.

When New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took the stage at the city’s annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, he was booed by numerous attendees.

On Sunday, July 4, de Blasio, 60, attended the annual event at Coney Island, Brooklyn, where he proclaimed the winner of the women’s competition while donning a hot dog cap.

As he stood on the stage on Sunday afternoon, the outgoing mayor was booed by several people in the crowd, before the jeering intensified when the presenter of the event thanked him, according to a video clip provided by Storyful.

On Sunday, De Blasio, who is serving his second and final term as mayor of New York City, did not appear to react to the booing, instead looking at the presenter and smiling.

The event, which took place on the nation’s Independence Day, was attended by thousands of people on Sunday, according to CBS 2, which reported that hundreds took part in the hot dog eating competition.

Joey Chestnut, the defending men’s champion, won for the 14th time and set a new record for the most hot dogs ingested in 10 minutes, consuming 76 hot dogs and their buns.

During Sunday’s tournament, the second-place finisher in the men’s competition could only manage 50 hot dogs. Michelle Lesco of Tucson, Arizona, took first place in the women’s competition after devouring slightly under 31 hot dogs in ten minutes.

De Blasio has been booed on several occasions, and was jeered in Brooklyn in June 2020 when he attempted to take the stage at a memorial for George Floyd, as shouts of “F**k you, de Blasio” were heard.

On numerous points, the mayor’s statements were drowned out by the jeers at the memorial, so he limited his remarks to less than five minutes before exiting the platform.

With only a few months left as mayor, his popularity has waned, according to a Spectrum News NY1/Ipsos poll issued on June 11 that found that 37 percent of city residents approved of the job he was doing, while 47 percent disapproved.

Following a voting discrepancy, the Democratic candidate for mayor has not yet been decided, with it seemingly between former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa when the city goes to the polls on November 2.