At a gas station, a man was ‘viciously executed,’ and a suspect was killed in a shootout with an undercover cop.

In Wisconsin, an inquiry is ongoing after a man fatally shot a 22-year-old woman at a gas station before dying in a gunfight with an undercover cop.

Officers received complaints of shots fired at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia at 7:30 a.m. The incidents began when officers received reports of shots fired at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. According to authorities, a 32-year-old guy approached the 22-year-old male who was filling up his car with gas and shot him.

At a press conference later Tuesday, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling claimed the victim was “viciously executed.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, I personally watched this video of this awful act, and I found it exceedingly upsetting and heart-wrenching to watch,” Schmaling stated. “We send our condolences and prayers to the family. I can’t image the anguish and suffering they’re going through.”

Before exiting the area, the gunman fired a shot at another person driving through the gas station parking lot. According to the sheriff, the second person was not hurt in the incident.

After exiting the Pilot Travel Stop, the suspect headed eastbound on Highway K. Officers from Caledonia were in the area when they noticed the suspect pull into the Franksville Mobil station, which is roughly 2 miles distant from the first gas station.

When the suspect arrived, an undercover sheriff’s investigator was at the Mobil station filling up an unmarked patrol car with gas. The suspect approached Schmaling with a gun drawn and began shooting at a close range, according to Schmaling.

The investigator started firing his weapon as well. During the gunfight, the suspect was hit many times and died as a result of his injuries, according to investigators.

Gunfire also struck the investigator, who was sent to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine for treatment. He was aware and alert, according to the sheriff.

On Tuesday, there was no word on the shooter’s suspected motive. The suspect’s and victim’s identities have not been revealed.

Schmaling further stated that he had “no doubt” that the investigator’s response saved lives because the petrol stations were “bustling with activity” during rush hour.

During the press conference, Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch reinforced that view, saying that police are “doing their job on a daily basis to try to prevent these sorts of things.”

