At a Fourth of July block party, a child was among 11 people injured by multiple shooters.

On Sunday, gunfire erupted during a Fourth of July block party in Toledo, Ohio, hurting several individuals.

Shortly after 10 p.m. local time, shots were fired near Lawrence Avenue and Detroit Avenue, leading the Toledo Police Department to respond. Several persons were taken to local hospitals after being injured at the scene.

Lieutenant Paul Davis told this website on Monday that 11 people were injured in the incident. There were also more shooters, according to Davis.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no details on what may have prompted the shooting or any potential suspects have been released.

According to WTOL, a CBS-affiliated television station in Toledo, multiple kids and adults were among the victims, including a youngster around the age of 10. According to WTOL, one of the injured men is in critical condition, while many others are in serious condition.

According to Tim Miller, a morning news anchor with WTOL, Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral will give an update on the block party shooting on Monday at 1:30 p.m. local time.

The shooting in Toledo wasn’t the only Fourth of July block party shooting over the weekend.

One man was killed and two others were injured when a shooting erupted at a Long Island party in New York. According to the Nassau County Police Department, the shooting started at 7:30 p.m. Sunday when two groups got into an argument.

A 27-year-old guy died at the scene. A 21-year-old guy and a 31-year-old woman, the other two victims, were both transported to the hospital. The woman’s condition is defined as serious but stable, while the man’s is described as stable.

Two males were killed and a 16-year-old girl was injured after shots were fired into a crowd in West Philadelphia on Sunday night. Authorities estimate one or more gunmen fired between 90 and 100 shots during the incident, according to WCAU.

To combat gun crime, Toledo has deployed two ShotSpotter gun detection systems. The Ottawa Park, Scott Park District Station, and Toledo Hospital districts received a second system in June.

"The real-time notifications give authorities precise information on when and where firearms incidents happen, enabling for a faster and more accurate response."