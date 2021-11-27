At a family gathering, a 13-year-old shoots and kills a 5-year-old.

According to police, a 13-year-old kid in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, accidently shot and killed a 5-year-old relative on Thanksgiving.

According to CBS Minnesota, the incident happened about 10 p.m. on Thursday, and the two youngsters are related.

According to the station, it’s unknown how children at the Thanksgiving family gathering got their hands on the weapon.

According to a news release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department issued to The Washington Newsday, a 13-year-old child in the house was “carrying a gun” at the time of the incident.

“There were several other kids there as they attempted to make a social media video. “At some time, the 13-year-old male victim was struck by the gun, which was fired by the 13-year-old male,” police stated.

“Based on preliminary evidence, investigators believe the 13-year-old guy who fired the weapon shot the 5-year-old victim by accident.” The 13-year-old boy was taken into custody and is presently being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. The Brooklyn Park Police Department is still investigating this incident.” After being shot, the toddler died at home on Thursday evening.

Brooklyn Park Police said they were summoned to a shooting at a residence at 10:21 p.m. on Thursday, according to an online account of the incident.

“The first cops on the scene discovered a victim with a single gunshot wound to the head and attempted life-saving measures that were eventually ineffective. “A firearm was discovered at the scene, as well as the person responsible for discharging it,” the report stated.

According to Deputy Chief Mark Bruley of the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the gunshot was “a very sad accident that demands a very extensive investigation, which is currently underway.”

The 13-year-old child who was apprehended could face manslaughter charges, according to reports. It’s possible that the gun’s owner will be charged as well.

Those who have weapons should lock them up and keep ammo locked up separately, according to Bruley.

According to the station, he stated, “It’s our responsibility as adults to make sure [kids]don’t have access to them.”

In a similar event in Connecticut in October, police said they thought a 16-year-old boy was inadvertently shot and killed by a teenager who was playing with a gun.

Each year, more than 1,300 children in the United States are killed by weapons, according to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics. This is a condensed version of the information.