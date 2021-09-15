At a Chicago subway station, an Asian man was allegedly attacked in a hate crime.

The FBI is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect accused of assaulting an Asian American man at a Chicago subway stop.

The FBI and the Chicago Police Department have published images and a short video of the individual they are looking for in connection with a possible hate crime on August 15 at the Argyle Station on the CTA’s Red Line.

The defendant is accused of following the victim inside the Argyle Station and striking him in the head from behind, knocking him unconscious.

According to the FBI, the suspect told the victim that he deserved to be assaulted before hurling an ethnic insult at him and his companion.

A black male with a thin goatee is characterized as the suspect. He was dressed in a Chicago White Sox baseball cap and wore a diamond stud earring in his right ear, a silver watchband on his left arm, a metallic bracelet on his right arm, a gold neck chain, and a silver watchband on his left arm.

The #FBI and @Chicago Police are looking for information about an unknown suspect who committed a brutal assault at a #CTA stop last month. Anyone with information can call the #FBIChicago hotline at (312) 421-6700 or go to https://t.co/5KoqNDuLO3. All tips will be kept confidential. pic.twitter.com/5KpRuaPfdT

September 14, 2021 — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago)

Siobhan Johnson of the FBI Chicago told WLS that the event is part of a growing trend of hate crimes around the country.

According to FBI statistics released recently, there were 7,759 criminal occurrences and 10,532 connected hate crime offenses in 2020, the most in 12 years.

Nearly 62 percent of victims were targeted because of their race or ethnicity, according to the annual Hate Crime Statistics study. There were additionally 205 occurrences of multiple-bias hate crimes, with a total of 333 victims.

According to Johnson, the Argyle Station incident could be part of a larger trend in which Asians have been targeted in attacks in the United States in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which was initially discovered in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

“The issue is that this is part of a national trend of violence against Asian Americans that has been linked to Coronavirus in the past year, however. This is a condensed version of the information.