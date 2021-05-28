At a birthday party, a 9-year-old girl was fatally shot while jumping on a trampoline.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith, a 9-year-old Minnesota girl shot in the head while jumping on a trampoline at a birthday party, died in hospital on Thursday from her injuries.

“She fought for her life for the last 12 days, and tonight that fight came to an end,” Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said at a press conference on Thursday evening. “She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:04 p.m.”

Trinity’s relatives told Minneapolis’ Fox 9 that the youngster has been in critical condition in the hospital since the gunshot on May 15.

Trinity was playing on a trampoline at a friend’s party in the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North in north Minneapolis around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when she was wounded in the head by a stray bullet fired from a vehicle.

Local police reported at the time that the shooter, who was driving a red Ford, drove away shortly after the event. There have been no arrests as of yet in connection with the event.

At a press conference on Thursday, Elder lauded the response officers, saying, “Our officers that arrived at this scene with the 9-year-old child seriously injured with a gunshot to her head deliberately broke rules by scooping this girl up.”

According to him, the cops hurried the youngster to the squad car and drove her to the hospital, “doing everything they could to save her life.” That is the identity of the Minneapolis Police Department.”

Trinity is the second of three children in Minneapolis who have been shot in the head in the last four weeks, and the second to die as a result of her injuries.

Aniya Allen, 6, died two days after being hit in the head by a stray gunshot while sitting in her mother’s car at a McDonald’s restaurant. K.G. Wilson, a local activist, was her grandmother.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr., a 10-year-old child, was shot in the head while sitting in the back of his parents’ car in north Minneapolis on April 30. Ladavionne is still in critical condition in the hospital, according to Fox 9.

A $30,000 reward has been offered by the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce for any information leading to the arrest of the shooters in the three instances.

“Several teams of investigators,” Elder stated. This is a condensed version of the information.