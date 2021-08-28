At a baseball game, a man dumps his girlfriend on the Jumbotron scoreboard.

Baseball games aren’t usually connected with heartbreak, but one couple appears to be an exception to that rule, as their romance appeared to end at a minor league game.

While primarily intended to keep score and highlight significant moments throughout the game, jumbotrons are a popular aspect of the baseball experience. Many people find it fascinating to catch a glimpse of themselves on the enormous screen, and messages, sometimes romantic or congratulatory in nature, are frequently projected for all to see. Onscreen expressions of love, especially marriage proposals, have become so popular that the fad has taken on a life of its own, splitting viewers and significant others alike.

According to USA Today, the incident occurred last Thursday at a baseball game between the Akron RubberDucks and the Cleveland Indians. While the home team had a fantastic night—they won the game 11-2—one woman in the crowd was not so fortunate.

The following message was flashed among the “Fan Shout-Outs” on the scoreboard’s large screen:

“This relationship is over, Alyssa.” “Tim” signed the message.

Fans can purchase the shout-outs for $5, according to Jack Haines, the RubberDucks’ creative services coordinator, who spoke to WOIO 19 News. This message, however, was different from what they were used to seeing.

“Usually they’re birthday shout-outs, congratulations, happy anniversary, and we got a breakup,” Haines told WOIO 19 News, adding that the breakup note startled him. “Going over the list, going over the list, what the hell?” he exclaimed.

The audience allegedly erupted when the announcer read the message over the stadium’s speakers. “The crowd went a little crazy,” Haines told the news organization. “They were fairly loud, and it’s hard to hear some of the sounds from up in the press box, but we definitely heard it.”

However, Haines told This Website that this was not the first time he had seen an on-screen split at a RubberDucks game. “It wasn’t the first breakup message we’d seen on our board,” he added, adding that the messages had ranged from “Happy Birthday” to “Add me on Snapchat.”

Despite the enormous response to the post, Haines has no idea who “Tim” and “Alyssa” are. “ We don’t have any. This is a condensed version of the information.