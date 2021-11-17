‘Assist Us in Getting Out of Jonestown.’

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

On Friday morning, November 17, 1978, Temple lawyers Charles Garry and Mark Lane boarded the same flight to Georgetown to plot with Temple leadership. When Garry learned that Lane was on the plane, he refused to speak with him, blaming Lane for stoking Jones’s anxiety.

When the two arrived at Lamaha Gardens to talk to Jim Jones on the ham radio, they discovered one thing they agreed on: Ryan must be welcomed into Jonestown by the Temple commander. Barring Jones would simply confirm Ryan’s suspicions that he was concealing something, and when he returned to Washington, he’d almost certainly call hearings on the subject. Jones started raving about conspiracies once more, but Garry interrupted him. Garry threatened to retire if Jones would not invite the lawmaker. Jones replied, “quite well,” after a few moments, in a faint voice. A plane carrying 18 members of Ryan’s party and two lawyers took off as planned for the northwest rainforest and arrived at 3:42 p.m. on an airstrip outside of Jonestown. A few of Jones’ security guards and aides were waiting, as was a Guyanese police officer who informed the party that they were not allowed to leave the runway. Ryan, Speier, and the lawyers were driven to the settlement in the back of the Temple’s dump truck after some wrangling with Jones’ assistants.

