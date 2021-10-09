Assembly Members could face sexual harassment allegations next, according to Andrew Cuomo’s lawyer.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s lawyer has claimed that the report of sexual harassment that led to Cuomo’s resignation might set a precedent for other politicians in similar situations losing their jobs.

Rita Glavin, an attorney, wrote a letter to the New York State Assembly on Friday. She stated in it that the probe into Cuomo undertaken by New York Attorney General Letitia James might lead to assembly members facing the same accusations.

“If the assembly accepts this false story, you will be establishing a new standard for sexual harassment against which every member of the legislature must be prepared to be assessed,” Glavin wrote.

Glavin also claimed that Attorney General James’ investigation was biased and politically motivated, claiming that she did not allow an independent firm to participate and instead had the state assembly investigate the investigations through an impeachment probe—which was later dropped after Cuomo resigned.

The letter noted that “[Attorney General James] did not surrender the reins [sic]of this inquiry to a ‘independent’ legal firm to conduct the probe, as was required by the provisions of the March 1 referral.”

While the conclusions of the impeachment investigation have not yet been disclosed, many of the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo are expected to be confirmed.

Glavin further claimed that James had personally permitted the probe to be aided by New York’s top prosecutor, when it should have been fully independent.

The letter stated, “There are fresh issues regarding whether the AG violated the terms of the investigative referral made to her office.”

Cuomo was first accused of sexual harassment in December 2020, when a former aide claimed that the former governor made her uncomfortable in repeated encounters and kissed her without her consent. Several other women came forward in the months afterward, alleging that Cuomo had harassed them in ways ranging from unwelcome advances to grabbing and touching.

Cuomo has refuted all charges and continues to insist that he did nothing wrong. Despite this, he resigned on August 10 due to pressure from a variety of groups, including both of New York’s senators. While President Joe Biden first backed the Attorney General’s inquiry, he later demanded that Cuomo quit. This is a condensed version of the information.