Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Texas, chastises conservatives for their aversion to COVID vaccines.

Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed conservatives’ ongoing skepticism of the COVID-19 immunizations, saying that this “resistance and obstinacy” must be addressed.

According to a poll issued last weekend by ABC News and The Washington Post, around 20% of Americans said they will not get vaccinated against the unusual virus. Those who identify as Republicans (almost 40%) and white conservatives have far higher percentages (more than a third).

Hutchinson was asked about this mistrust among Republicans and conservatives during a Sunday interview with ABC News’ This Week.

“First and foremost, there should not be a party split. Conservatives, on the other hand, are definitely more wary of government power. That’s just the way things are. So, I think you have that more conservative perspective, cynicism about government, in the Southern states and some rural regions,” the Republican governor said.

Hutchinson maintained that “truth” might overcome “skepticism and mistrust.” He stated that society must “overcome reluctance and obstinacy by stating that it is necessary for our community, our state, and our nation’s health.”

“I believe it is simply the nature of differing political viewpoints. We must overcome this mistrust because if the Delta variety strikes and we are not vaccinated, we will all face the same consequences, Republicans and Democrats alike “Hutchinson continued.

During the discussion, the Republican governor also defended President Joe Biden. Last week, conservatives chastised the president for mischaracterizing words he made about encouraging people to be vaccinated.

“To get support to the remaining people shielded from the virus, we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes door to door, actually knocking on doors,” Biden added.

Some conservatives argued that Trump was proposing for federal officers to knock on people’s doors and force them to get vaccinated. In actuality, Biden was talking about sending personnel to deliver vaccine information in the hopes of dispelling some of the skepticism, as well as administering immunizations to those who agreed.

Hutchinson pointed out that his state was already encouraging additional immunizations in a similar way.

